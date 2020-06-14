112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI
"This maple-studded town [of Shorewood] on Lake Michigan dotes on its reputation as Milwaukee's most liberal suburb." - Howell Raines, New York Times, 1979
Shorewood is a rather small village located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and is home to more than 13,162 people. This place is the perfect answer for those who are looking for the neighborliness of a small community, while still enjoying the amenities of a big city. In fact, the best way to describe Shorewood is by calling it an "urban village." The village is situated between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, with a rich history behind it. The area originally belonged to the Sioux and Algonquin Indians until 1832 when the land was purchased from the Menominees by the U.S. government. The area was given its present name in 1917. The water in the area was a huge draw for early settlers who helped establish the community. Are you looking for an apartment in Shorewood? Then you will find information to help you make the best selection here. We have information on places to live in Shorewood, including premier apartments, 3-bedroom houses for rent and other types of rental housing. See more
Finding an apartment in Shorewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.