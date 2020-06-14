Apartment List
WI
/
shorewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI

Finding an apartment in Shorewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1800 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 1 mile of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Cambridge Heights
10 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
Upper East Side
13 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Results within 5 miles of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower East Side
9 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brewer's Hill
9 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
1 Unit Available
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - ***Current Rent Specials*** $100.00 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing 1/2 OFF on a 13 Month Lease A cozy studio apartment located in Walker's Point.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
6 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Shorewood, WI

"This maple-studded town [of Shorewood] on Lake Michigan dotes on its reputation as Milwaukee's most liberal suburb." - Howell Raines, New York Times, 1979

Shorewood is a rather small village located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and is home to more than 13,162 people. This place is the perfect answer for those who are looking for the neighborliness of a small community, while still enjoying the amenities of a big city. In fact, the best way to describe Shorewood is by calling it an "urban village." The village is situated between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, with a rich history behind it. The area originally belonged to the Sioux and Algonquin Indians until 1832 when the land was purchased from the Menominees by the U.S. government. The area was given its present name in 1917. The water in the area was a huge draw for early settlers who helped establish the community. Are you looking for an apartment in Shorewood? Then you will find information to help you make the best selection here. We have information on places to live in Shorewood, including premier apartments, 3-bedroom houses for rent and other types of rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shorewood, WI

Finding an apartment in Shorewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

