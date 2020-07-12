1120 19th St. - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom apartments across from the hospital and within walking distance to multiple green spaces. Available now!



-Rent = $825/m



-Security Deposit equal to one months rent



-Tenant pays electric, owner pays water and sewer



Details:



- Many Updates -- freshly painted!



- Lots of closet space



- Onsite laundry



- Parking (offstreet and on street)



-Upper units available



-Private storage unit in the basement



- Under new ownership and management!



- Cats are considered (for monthly fee)



*please note flooring options will vary from apartment to apartment



Please call, text, or email to set up a showing, or for more information! info@yaharapropertymanagement.com



608-333-7500



Visit our website for other rentals available for rent or to apply online, www.yaharapropertymanagement.com.



Offered by Yahara Realty, LLC dba Yahara Property Management



Rental application link: https://yaharapropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp