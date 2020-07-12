1120 19th St. - 5

Amenities
2 bedroom apartments across from the hospital and within walking distance to multiple green spaces. Available now!
-Rent = $825/m
-Security Deposit equal to one months rent
-Tenant pays electric, owner pays water and sewer
Details:
- Many Updates -- freshly painted!
- Lots of closet space
- Onsite laundry
- Parking (offstreet and on street)
-Upper units available
-Private storage unit in the basement
- Under new ownership and management!
- Cats are considered (for monthly fee)
*please note flooring options will vary from apartment to apartment
Please call, text, or email to set up a showing, or for more information! info@yaharapropertymanagement.com
608-333-7500
Visit our website for other rentals available for rent or to apply online, www.yaharapropertymanagement.com.
Offered by Yahara Realty, LLC dba Yahara Property Management
Rental application link: https://yaharapropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp