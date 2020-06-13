/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
139 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1366 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Nash
10 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1415 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Hebron Avenue
1713 Hebron Avenue, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1025 sqft
RANCH IS IN GREAT LOCATION AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. LARGE BACK YARD WITH ALLEY ACCESS. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND FULL BASEMENT. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH TABLE EATING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND LOTS OF STORAGE.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Vista Court
16 Lake Vista Circle, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1985 sqft
BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
Similar Pages
Pleasant Prairie 1 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasant Prairie 3 Bedrooms
Pleasant Prairie Apartments with BalconyPleasant Prairie Apartments with GaragePleasant Prairie Apartments with ParkingPleasant Prairie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIPewaukee, WIItasca, IL