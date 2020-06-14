Apartment List
/
WI
/
pleasant prairie
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI with garage

Pleasant Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8437 15th Ave
8437 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home - Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pleasant Prairie 1 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasant Prairie 3 Bedrooms
Pleasant Prairie Apartments with BalconyPleasant Prairie Apartments with GaragePleasant Prairie Apartments with ParkingPleasant Prairie Apartments with Pool
Pleasant Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerPleasant Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasant Prairie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIPewaukee, WIItasca, IL
Harwood Heights, ILLake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILGrayslake, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College