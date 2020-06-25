All apartments in Oshkosh
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 PM

1429 Harrison Street

1429 Harrison Street · (920) 267-4523
Location

1429 Harrison Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Structure Type: Single Family home.

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: None

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Pets: Pets welcome with 50% security deposit and extra monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Harrison Street have any available units?
1429 Harrison Street has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1429 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oshkosh.
Does 1429 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1429 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1429 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
