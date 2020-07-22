Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oshkosh, WI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oshkosh should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pe...

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
333 Saratoga Avenue
333 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Recently updated 5 bedroom 2 full bath single family home featuring: - On suite bath in downstairs bedroom - Fully updated kitchen - Hardwood and new carpeting throughout - New stainless appliances including a dishwasher - Garage parking - Large

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Oshkosh

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Oshkosh, WI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Oshkosh should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Oshkosh may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Oshkosh. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

