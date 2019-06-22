Amenities

***New Paint and Flooring Throughout*** 2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent in Oshkosh ***Available June 12th*** - Address: 1429 Harrison St.

Oshkosh, WI 54901



Cute and Cozy! Recently updated single family home with a washer and dryer in the basement. No garage. Available June 12th for showings. Call 920-379-7555



Rent: $850.00

Security Deposit: $850.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, (Heating= Gas)

Utilities Paid by Owner: None

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer

Parking: Off Street

Laundry: In Basement

Furnished: No

Housing Type: Single Family Home

Garage: No

Smoking: No Smoking

Deck: No

Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. 25 pound weight limit. Two pet limit.

Available: 06/12/2019



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERFOXVALLEY.COM

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



Check out www.ProsperFoxValley.com for all of our rentals in the area.



(RLNE4945187)