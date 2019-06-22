All apartments in Oshkosh
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1429 Harrison St

1429 Harrison Street · (920) 379-7555
Location

1429 Harrison Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
***New Paint and Flooring Throughout*** 2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent in Oshkosh ***Available June 12th*** - Address: 1429 Harrison St.
Oshkosh, WI 54901

Cute and Cozy! Recently updated single family home with a washer and dryer in the basement. No garage. Available June 12th for showings. Call 920-379-7555

Rent: $850.00
Security Deposit: $850.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, (Heating= Gas)
Utilities Paid by Owner: None
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Off Street
Laundry: In Basement
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Single Family Home
Garage: No
Smoking: No Smoking
Deck: No
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. 25 pound weight limit. Two pet limit.
Available: 06/12/2019

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERFOXVALLEY.COM
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out www.ProsperFoxValley.com for all of our rentals in the area.

(RLNE4945187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

