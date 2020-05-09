958 Gay Drive - 2

Amenities
Structure Type: Apartment.
Level: Upper.
Number of Bedrooms: 1
Number of Bathrooms: 1
Utilities included with rent: Water
Utilities paid by tenant: - Heat and electric
Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided
Pets: Pets welcome with extra $35 per month per pet and extra 50% security deposit. Restrictions for certain "vicious breed" dogs.
Parking: Off street parking
Laundry: Hook ups in basement
TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Find a rental/Schedule a showing.
Go to bluefrogpm.com, click on “FIND A RENTAL”
Then click on Step 1: Find a rental/Schedule a showing. Scroll to the property address, then click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.
STEP TWO: Fill out an application.
Go back to bluefrogpm.com, click on “FIND A RENTAL” then click on
STEP THREE: Apply online. There is a $25.00 application fee for all applicants. This includes but is not limited to: background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.
Please note: Blue Frog Property Management DOES NOT accept any form of Housing Assistance.
If you have further questions, please call (920)-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com for more information.