958 Gay Drive - 2
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

958 Gay Drive - 2

958 Gay Drive · (920) 267-4523
Location

958 Gay Drive, Neenah, WI 54956

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Structure Type: Apartment.

Level: Upper.

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water

Utilities paid by tenant: - Heat and electric

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided

Pets: Pets welcome with extra $35 per month per pet and extra 50% security deposit. Restrictions for certain "vicious breed" dogs.

Parking: Off street parking

Laundry: Hook ups in basement

TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Find a rental/Schedule a showing.
Go to bluefrogpm.com, click on “FIND A RENTAL”
Then click on Step 1: Find a rental/Schedule a showing. Scroll to the property address, then click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

STEP TWO: Fill out an application.
Go back to bluefrogpm.com, click on “FIND A RENTAL” then click on
STEP THREE: Apply online. There is a $25.00 application fee for all applicants. This includes but is not limited to: background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

Please note: Blue Frog Property Management DOES NOT accept any form of Housing Assistance.

If you have further questions, please call (920)-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

