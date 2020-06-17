5311 S. Ridge Way 106

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Quality 1 bedroom, free underground parking! - Property Id: 261253



Hello from the welcoming and spacious Orchid Knoll Apartments in Middleton, Wi. We are home to 23 quality units and a location that is nationally recognized as one of the best places to live in the country. Dubbed the "Good neighbor city," Middleton is safe, clean, and community focused. The esteemed University of Wisconsin, the cultural center that is Capitol Square, and the entertainment unique to the area is all within a 10 minute car ride. Tucked away from the sound of the city, you will find our property to be an oasis of calm and comfort. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our affordable and luxurious apartments!

3D tour here!!

>>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=q4iGywGH5ny <<<



No hidden monthly fees!

Walk out patio

Free underground parking!

Free storage unit.

Laundry in building

Large living space.

Smoke free community!

Resident Manager lives on site and handles all maintenance issues.

Pet friendly building!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261253

Property Id 261253



(RLNE5785076)