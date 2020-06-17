All apartments in Middleton
Find more places like 5311 S. Ridge Way 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middleton, WI
/
5311 S. Ridge Way 106
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5311 S. Ridge Way 106

5311 South Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5311 South Ridge Way, Middleton, WI 53562
Orchid Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quality 1 bedroom, free underground parking! - Property Id: 261253

Hello from the welcoming and spacious Orchid Knoll Apartments in Middleton, Wi. We are home to 23 quality units and a location that is nationally recognized as one of the best places to live in the country. Dubbed the "Good neighbor city," Middleton is safe, clean, and community focused. The esteemed University of Wisconsin, the cultural center that is Capitol Square, and the entertainment unique to the area is all within a 10 minute car ride. Tucked away from the sound of the city, you will find our property to be an oasis of calm and comfort. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our affordable and luxurious apartments!
3D tour here!!
>>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=q4iGywGH5ny <<<

No hidden monthly fees!
Walk out patio
Free underground parking!
Free storage unit.
Laundry in building
Large living space.
Smoke free community!
Resident Manager lives on site and handles all maintenance issues.
Pet friendly building!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261253
Property Id 261253

(RLNE5785076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have any available units?
5311 S. Ridge Way 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleton, WI.
What amenities does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have?
Some of 5311 S. Ridge Way 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 currently offering any rent specials?
5311 S. Ridge Way 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 pet-friendly?
No, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middleton.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 offer parking?
Yes, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 does offer parking.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have a pool?
No, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 does not have a pool.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have accessible units?
No, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5311 S. Ridge Way 106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue
Middleton, WI 53562
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd
Middleton, WI 53562
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave
Middleton, WI 53562

Similar Pages

Middleton 1 BedroomsMiddleton 2 Bedrooms
Middleton Apartments with GymMiddleton Apartments with Parking
Middleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIFitchburg, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WI
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges