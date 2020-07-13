130 Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI with parking
Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Badgers of all ages, and welcome to your Mequon, Wisconsin apartment hunting headquarters! A largely affluent little community of roughly 24,000, Mequon plays host to some of Wisconsin’s most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent. Looking to land a super sweet apartment rental in one of America’s favorite small towns? Then journey on, bold apartment hunters, because the rental of your dreams may be just a few clicks away …
With renters accounting for just 8 percent of residents, you won’t find too terribly many apartments for rent in Mequon, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Mequon is a city whose rental properties are dominated by spacious (1,100-plus square foot), family-sized townhomes, condos, and (occasionally) houses for rent. Unsurprisingly, renting perks tend to be second to none in Mequon and many rentals come equipped with a fireplace, modern kitchen and dining room, vaulted ceilings, scenic views, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, rec center, and gym.
Pet-friendly rentals in Mequon are available (in small doses, at least), but you should be prepared to fork over an extra in rent each month if your roomie walks on all fours (and not just on drunken keg nights!). Also, keep in mind that many landlords in Mequon run credit/background checks on prospective tenants.
As far as crime, shenanigans, and high jinks go, Mequon is not only one of the safest communities in Wisconsin, but in all of America. Whether you’re considering a rental in Mequon or adjacent Thiensville (which has a markedly more urban vibe), you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, beaten, or flicked with a rubber band by crazed rubber band-wielding thugs. Still, use common sense and be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance before signing a lease to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes and its residents.
Great Outdoors lovers rejoice: You’d be hard pressed to find a small city with as many parks, trails, and open spaces as scenic little Mequon. Home to hundreds of acres of natural preserves including the sprawling Mequon Nature Preserve, a state park, state forest, and tons of scenic views, Mequon is a perfect stomping ground for families with children, active retirees, and “settled” adults of all ages.
Sound like a good fit for you and yours? So why delay? Start scouring the listings for the perfect rental in Mequon and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mequon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.