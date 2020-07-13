Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI with parking

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
29 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Results within 1 mile of Mequon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
8835 N Swan Rd 10
8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd., Spacious 1br, all new - Property Id: 188005 Newly listed: A spacious newly renovated 1BR second floor apartment located at 8835 North Swan Road, adjacent to Brown Deer Rd, great for commuting to work and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Mequon
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
$
15 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 26 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calumet Farms
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melody View
8928 West Portage Street
8928 West Portage Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Excellent ranch home with 3 bedrooms & 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
City Guide for Mequon, WI

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Badgers of all ages, and welcome to your Mequon, Wisconsin apartment hunting headquarters! A largely affluent little community of roughly 24,000, Mequon plays host to some of Wisconsin’s most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent. Looking to land a super sweet apartment rental in one of America’s favorite small towns? Then journey on, bold apartment hunters, because the rental of your dreams may be just a few clicks away …

With renters accounting for just 8 percent of residents, you won’t find too terribly many apartments for rent in Mequon, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Mequon is a city whose rental properties are dominated by spacious (1,100-plus square foot), family-sized townhomes, condos, and (occasionally) houses for rent. Unsurprisingly, renting perks tend to be second to none in Mequon and many rentals come equipped with a fireplace, modern kitchen and dining room, vaulted ceilings, scenic views, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, rec center, and gym.

Pet-friendly rentals in Mequon are available (in small doses, at least), but you should be prepared to fork over an extra in rent each month if your roomie walks on all fours (and not just on drunken keg nights!). Also, keep in mind that many landlords in Mequon run credit/background checks on prospective tenants.

As far as crime, shenanigans, and high jinks go, Mequon is not only one of the safest communities in Wisconsin, but in all of America. Whether you’re considering a rental in Mequon or adjacent Thiensville (which has a markedly more urban vibe), you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, beaten, or flicked with a rubber band by crazed rubber band-wielding thugs. Still, use common sense and be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance before signing a lease to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes and its residents.

Great Outdoors lovers rejoice: You’d be hard pressed to find a small city with as many parks, trails, and open spaces as scenic little Mequon. Home to hundreds of acres of natural preserves including the sprawling Mequon Nature Preserve, a state park, state forest, and tons of scenic views, Mequon is a perfect stomping ground for families with children, active retirees, and “settled” adults of all ages.

Sound like a good fit for you and yours? So why delay? Start scouring the listings for the perfect rental in Mequon and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mequon, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mequon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

