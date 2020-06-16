All apartments in Mequon
10531 North Magnolia Dr.

10531 North Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI 53092

Amenities

Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window. Off living room is the kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and dinette area which overlooks beautiful backyard. Down the hall are three generous size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bonus features include hardwood floors throughout, full basement with washer and dryer, two car attached garage and a huge 30'' x 16'' perfect for entertaining. Hurry! A great home like this will not last long. Sorry, short term lease not allowed. Good credit and proof of income a must. Tenant pays all utilities including trash.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have any available units?
10531 North Magnolia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mequon, WI.
What amenities does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have?
Some of 10531 North Magnolia Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10531 North Magnolia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10531 North Magnolia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 North Magnolia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mequon.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. does offer parking.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have a pool?
No, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10531 North Magnolia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10531 North Magnolia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
