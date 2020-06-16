10531 North Magnolia Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window. Off living room is the kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and dinette area which overlooks beautiful backyard. Down the hall are three generous size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bonus features include hardwood floors throughout, full basement with washer and dryer, two car attached garage and a huge 30'' x 16'' perfect for entertaining. Hurry! A great home like this will not last long. Sorry, short term lease not allowed. Good credit and proof of income a must. Tenant pays all utilities including trash.



Terms: One year lease