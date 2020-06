Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newley remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath !!!!!



This apartment is a MUST SEE! All new flooring, appliances, paint and fixtures.



Tenant pays ALL utilities .



Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn removal



.



Pets upon approval. Fees apply. Dogs must be under 40lbs. Reference required.



All applicants must pass a background screening of criminal and eviction and must provide a good landlord reference.