pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in DeForest, WI
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
301 Valeria Drive
301 Valeria Drive, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1565 sqft
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished walkout basement. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of DeForest
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
7827 Clinton Rd
7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957 Hello, This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features.
Results within 5 miles of DeForest
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,069
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Oaks
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Village
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
Results within 10 miles of DeForest
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$815
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Baskerville
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:13am
5 Units Available
Marquette
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 05:08am
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 05:06am
5 Units Available
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:12am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 05:08am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified
Last updated June 15 at 06:49am
3 Units Available
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 03:49am
2 Units Available
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Marquette
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, independent central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Internet included. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tenney-Lapham
1305 East Dayton Street
1305 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. In a great neighborhood close to downtown, Willy St. Tenny Park, James Madison Park, and lots of restaurants. Very walkable/bike friendly neighborhood. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marquette
2019 East Washington Avenue
2019 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1410 sqft
3 Available 08/15/20 Available 12-1 Nice Spacious 3 bedroom flat with FREE HEAT & WATER. Large Bedrooms and walk in closets Free offstreet parking and pets. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Laundry on site. Beautiful hardwood and trim throughout the flat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marquette
931 Williamson Street
931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1341 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. *NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.