333 Oriole Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!

"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.