Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:10 PM

333 Oriole Lane

333 Oriole Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519531
Location

333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI 53704
Berkeley Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!
"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Oriole Lane have any available units?
333 Oriole Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
Is 333 Oriole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
333 Oriole Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Oriole Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Oriole Lane is pet friendly.
Does 333 Oriole Lane offer parking?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 333 Oriole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Oriole Lane have a pool?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 333 Oriole Lane have accessible units?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Oriole Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Oriole Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Oriole Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
