3051 Greenway Trl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

3051 Greenway Trl

3051 Greenway Trail · (608) 515-8458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3051 Greenway Trail, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 West Madison Duplex for Rent - Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 80327

Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom + office, 1.5 bath duplex located on Madison's west side just 6 miles from Epic and 7 miles to UW. Great location, great neighborhood.

Home features:
- LARGE Open concept main floor
- Attached 2 car garage
- Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- Patio door opens to generously sized deck with fenced in yard
- Finished basement for extra living space
- In unit washer and dryer
- 3 Bedrooms on second floor
- Office / den / 4th Bedroom on main floor
- Finished basement with new floors

- $1,795/mo
- Security Deposit $1,795
- Minimum one year lease
- Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn maintenance & snow removal
- No smoking

Must have excellent rental history, no evictions or judgments due.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80327
Property Id 80327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Greenway Trl have any available units?
3051 Greenway Trl has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Greenway Trl have?
Some of 3051 Greenway Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Greenway Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Greenway Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Greenway Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Greenway Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 3051 Greenway Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Greenway Trl offers parking.
Does 3051 Greenway Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 Greenway Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Greenway Trl have a pool?
No, 3051 Greenway Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Greenway Trl have accessible units?
No, 3051 Greenway Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Greenway Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3051 Greenway Trl has units with dishwashers.
