3051 Greenway Trl

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 West Madison Duplex for Rent - Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 80327



Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom + office, 1.5 bath duplex located on Madison's west side just 6 miles from Epic and 7 miles to UW. Great location, great neighborhood.



Home features:

- LARGE Open concept main floor

- Attached 2 car garage

- Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances

- Patio door opens to generously sized deck with fenced in yard

- Finished basement for extra living space

- In unit washer and dryer

- 3 Bedrooms on second floor

- Office / den / 4th Bedroom on main floor

- Finished basement with new floors



- $1,795/mo

- Security Deposit $1,795

- Minimum one year lease

- Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn maintenance & snow removal

- No smoking



Must have excellent rental history, no evictions or judgments due.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80327

No Pets Allowed



