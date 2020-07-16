3051 Greenway Trl

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 West Madison Duplex for Rent - Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 80327
Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom + office, 1.5 bath duplex located on Madison's west side just 6 miles from Epic and 7 miles to UW. Great location, great neighborhood.
Home features:
- LARGE Open concept main floor
- Attached 2 car garage
- Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- Patio door opens to generously sized deck with fenced in yard
- Finished basement for extra living space
- In unit washer and dryer
- 3 Bedrooms on second floor
- Office / den / 4th Bedroom on main floor
- Finished basement with new floors
- $1,795/mo
- Security Deposit $1,795
- Minimum one year lease
- Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn maintenance & snow removal
- No smoking
Must have excellent rental history, no evictions or judgments due.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80327
Property Id 80327
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5900580)