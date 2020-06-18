All apartments in Madison
19 Fairlane Court
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:22 PM

19 Fairlane Court

19 Fairlane Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1484609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Fairlane Court, Madison, WI 53713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent a home at Highland Manor, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor, has a model year 2019, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.00 per month, including site fees! Tour this charming home today!

"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Fairlane Court have any available units?
19 Fairlane Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
Is 19 Fairlane Court currently offering any rent specials?
19 Fairlane Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Fairlane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Fairlane Court is pet friendly.
Does 19 Fairlane Court offer parking?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not offer parking.
Does 19 Fairlane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Fairlane Court have a pool?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not have a pool.
Does 19 Fairlane Court have accessible units?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Fairlane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Fairlane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Fairlane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
