148 E Gorham St 1B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

148 E Gorham St 1B

148 E Gorham St · (608) 285-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 E Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath Lower Apartment with two entrances and in unit laundry.
Available 8/15/2020

148 E Gorham St # 1B, Madison

$1625 per month for room

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 1 Bed in a 3 bedroom house
Bathrooms: 1 Bath Shared with roommates
Lease duration: One Year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Laundry in unit
Property Type: Apartment
Utilities: Heat, Electricity, Water & Gas are included.
Parking: Off street available at 140 E Gorham St for $110 per month.
NO SMOKING

Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Tiled floors & laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have any available units?
148 E Gorham St 1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
Is 148 E Gorham St 1B currently offering any rent specials?
148 E Gorham St 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 E Gorham St 1B pet-friendly?
No, 148 E Gorham St 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B offer parking?
Yes, 148 E Gorham St 1B does offer parking.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 E Gorham St 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have a pool?
No, 148 E Gorham St 1B does not have a pool.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have accessible units?
No, 148 E Gorham St 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 E Gorham St 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 E Gorham St 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 E Gorham St 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
