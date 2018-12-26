Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath Lower Apartment with two entrances and in unit laundry.

Available 8/15/2020



148 E Gorham St # 1B, Madison



$1625 per month for room



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 1 Bed in a 3 bedroom house

Bathrooms: 1 Bath Shared with roommates

Lease duration: One Year

Deposit: One month

Laundry: Laundry in unit

Property Type: Apartment

Utilities: Heat, Electricity, Water & Gas are included.

Parking: Off street available at 140 E Gorham St for $110 per month.

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Tiled floors & laundry on site.