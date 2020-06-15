All apartments in Madison
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court

13 Westover Court · (608) 620-3122
Location

13 Westover Court, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Duplex for Rent
Westover Ct (West Side)

Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Olson Elementary, Toki Middle, and Memorial High Schools
Technical specifications
- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely, 1.75 bathrooms
- One/Two-car garage + parking, select units with two-car garage
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Flooring: hardwood / carpet / Laminate
- Clean and well-maintained property – Passive Solar

Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures

Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air (Ductless AC units on Westover)
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)

Thanks for looking and have a great day!

Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Westover Court have any available units?
13 Westover Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Westover Court have?
Some of 13 Westover Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Westover Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Westover Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Westover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Westover Court is pet friendly.
Does 13 Westover Court offer parking?
Yes, 13 Westover Court does offer parking.
Does 13 Westover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Westover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Westover Court have a pool?
No, 13 Westover Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Westover Court have accessible units?
Yes, 13 Westover Court has accessible units.
Does 13 Westover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Westover Court has units with dishwashers.
