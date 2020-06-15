13 Westover Court

Amenities

Duplex for Rent

Westover Ct (West Side)



Location

- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)

- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses

- Near major bus line

- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood

- Schools: Olson Elementary, Toki Middle, and Memorial High Schools

Technical specifications

- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely, 1.75 bathrooms

- One/Two-car garage + parking, select units with two-car garage

- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom

- Large living room

- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space

- Flooring: hardwood / carpet / Laminate

- Clean and well-maintained property – Passive Solar



Condition

- Clean and well-maintained property

- Recently painted

- Well-insulated

- Energy efficient light fixtures



Amenities

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal

- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer

- Central air (Ductless AC units on Westover)

- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)



Thanks for looking and have a great day!



Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)

Available: Soon

Contact Information: 608 620 3122

Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com



