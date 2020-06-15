13 Westover Court

Amenities
Duplex for Rent
Westover Ct (West Side)
Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Olson Elementary, Toki Middle, and Memorial High Schools
Technical specifications
- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely, 1.75 bathrooms
- One/Two-car garage + parking, select units with two-car garage
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Flooring: hardwood / carpet / Laminate
- Clean and well-maintained property – Passive Solar
Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures
Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air (Ductless AC units on Westover)
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)
Thanks for looking and have a great day!
Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com
Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair