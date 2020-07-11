/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
37 Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Hales Corners
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
65 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Hales Corners
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$867
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4200 sqft
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3200 sqft
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Morgan Heights
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Hales Corners
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,373
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$936
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$816
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
12 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Similar Pages
Hales Corners 2 BedroomsHales Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHales Corners 3 BedroomsHales Corners Apartments with BalconyHales Corners Apartments with Garage
Hales Corners Apartments with GymHales Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHales Corners Apartments with ParkingHales Corners Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WI