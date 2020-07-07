All apartments in Green Bay
425 S Monroe Ave - 1m

425 South Monroe Avenue · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 South Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301
Navarino

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This one bedroom, one bath is located in the Historic Grace Manor, an extremely well built and quiet building. Includes; Stove, Refrigerator, and Coin Operated Laundry. This is a locked access building with lots of windows to brighten your home. Apartments feature terrazzo floors, beams on ceilings in many apartments, rounded arches in units, high ceilings (many between 8' and 10'), unique 1920s architectural features.No apartment is alike! This unique property is minutes away from everything and the main streets. It is a must see to appreciate! Heat & Water are included in the rent.

Structure Type: Complex

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric and Gas

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord

Pets: Sorry- no pets

Parking: Off street parking. 1 parking spot per tenant

Laundry: Washer and Dryer in basement

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

