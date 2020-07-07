425 S Monroe Ave - 1m

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This one bedroom, one bath is located in the Historic Grace Manor, an extremely well built and quiet building. Includes; Stove, Refrigerator, and Coin Operated Laundry. This is a locked access building with lots of windows to brighten your home. Apartments feature terrazzo floors, beams on ceilings in many apartments, rounded arches in units, high ceilings (many between 8' and 10'), unique 1920s architectural features.No apartment is alike! This unique property is minutes away from everything and the main streets. It is a must see to appreciate! Heat & Water are included in the rent.



Structure Type: Complex



Number of Bedrooms: 1



Number of Bathrooms: 1



Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water



Utilities paid by tenant: Electric and Gas



Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord



Pets: Sorry- no pets



Parking: Off street parking. 1 parking spot per tenant



Laundry: Washer and Dryer in basement



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:



STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to



STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.



PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:

Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.



Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.