1028 Coppens Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1028 Coppens Rd

1028 Coppens Road · (920) 743-8765
Location

1028 Coppens Road, Green Bay, WI 54303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Contemporary Townhome Style Furnished 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 308441

Enjoy this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished townhouse style option located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 43. With just a short distance to drive you can enjoy some of the sights this quaint city has to offer, such as Bay Beach Wild Life Sanctuary and Amusement Park, Green Bay Botanical Gardens and Lambeau Field (home to The Green Bay Packers). Situated just minutes away from ample shopping opportunities, dining, and various entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1028-coppens-rd-green-bay-wi/308441
Property Id 308441

(RLNE5943282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Coppens Rd have any available units?
1028 Coppens Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1028 Coppens Rd have?
Some of 1028 Coppens Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Coppens Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Coppens Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Coppens Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Coppens Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd offer parking?
No, 1028 Coppens Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 Coppens Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd have a pool?
No, 1028 Coppens Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd have accessible units?
No, 1028 Coppens Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Coppens Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Coppens Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Coppens Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
