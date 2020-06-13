112 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI with balcony
Glendale, WI, hasn't been around for long. In fact, the city was only incorporated in 1950 from a northern part of Milwaukee, and since then has developed its own unique flavor following rapid growth in the wake of the end of WWII.
The position of Glendale so close to Milwaukee makes it a haven for all sorts of people. Whether you're a young professional looking for slightly cheaper rent who's going to commute to the big city or a family moving to the quieter suburbs, it's an ideal location with plenty to offer. Only a mile or so to the east you've got Whitefish Bay on Lake Michigan and all the watery fun that comes with it, while in every other direction there are other suburban cities with more opportunities for work and play. The population is only just under 13,000, but that doesn't stop Glendale having a great deal of character, with a wide range of housing available for all. With such a variety of housing options and so much to do, there's something for everyone in Glendale. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glendale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.