Elm Grove, WI
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1375 Fairhaven Blvd

(262) 373-1777
Location

1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI 53122
Elmhurst

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1375 Fairhaven Blvd · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1931 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.5 bath, eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room with natural fireplace, mud/laundry room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Stairway to 2nd floor bedroom. Partially finished lower level with fireplace, wet bar and plenty of storage space. Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and disposal included in rent. Microwave, Washer and Dryer left as convenience and NOT included. Beautifully landscaped yard - just shy of a 1/2 acre. Elm Grove offers discounted daily rates to Village Pool! Tenant responsible for all utilities except for water/sewer. Lawn care and snow removal tenant responsibility.

(RLNE5852244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have any available units?
1375 Fairhaven Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have?
Some of 1375 Fairhaven Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Fairhaven Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Fairhaven Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Fairhaven Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elm Grove.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd offer parking?
No, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd has a pool.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Fairhaven Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Fairhaven Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
