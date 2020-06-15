Amenities

1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.5 bath, eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room with natural fireplace, mud/laundry room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Stairway to 2nd floor bedroom. Partially finished lower level with fireplace, wet bar and plenty of storage space. Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and disposal included in rent. Microwave, Washer and Dryer left as convenience and NOT included. Beautifully landscaped yard - just shy of a 1/2 acre. Elm Grove offers discounted daily rates to Village Pool! Tenant responsible for all utilities except for water/sewer. Lawn care and snow removal tenant responsibility.



(RLNE5852244)