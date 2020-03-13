100 W Grove Street #4.

Amenities

Unit 4, LOWER level. Nice 1 bedroom/1bath apartment home conveniently located just off of Milwaukee Ave in a very loved building! Plenty of closet space and getting fresh carpet throughout. Heat is included in your rent for this unit (big winter savings!).



Please call the property manager Anita at (262) 767-0759 for more information and to see the unit.



Sorry no dogs allowed in this building, cats may be allowed at additional fee. No evictions within past 5 years will be accepted.



Thank you! Also a 2 bedroom, #14, UPPER, available for $730 per month.

Beautiful 18 Unit Multi-family home with an on-site caretaker. Located across from Echo Lake and just off Milwaukee Ave. so it is a very convenient location. HEAT is included as well as sewer/water and trash services. Other amenities include off-street parking, storage lockers, on-site laundry.