100 W Grove Street #4.
Burlington, WI
100 W Grove Street #4
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

100 W Grove Street #4

100 W Grove St · (262) 767-0759
Location

100 W Grove St, Burlington, WI 53105

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 4, LOWER level. Nice 1 bedroom/1bath apartment home conveniently located just off of Milwaukee Ave in a very loved building! Plenty of closet space and getting fresh carpet throughout. Heat is included in your rent for this unit (big winter savings!).

Please call the property manager Anita at (262) 767-0759 for more information and to see the unit.

Sorry no dogs allowed in this building, cats may be allowed at additional fee. No evictions within past 5 years will be accepted.

Thank you! Also a 2 bedroom, #14, UPPER, available for $730 per month.
Beautiful 18 Unit Multi-family home with an on-site caretaker. Located across from Echo Lake and just off Milwaukee Ave. so it is a very convenient location. HEAT is included as well as sewer/water and trash services. Other amenities include off-street parking, storage lockers, on-site laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have any available units?
100 W Grove Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington, WI.
What amenities does 100 W Grove Street #4 have?
Some of 100 W Grove Street #4's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Grove Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Grove Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Grove Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 W Grove Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Grove Street #4 does offer parking.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W Grove Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have a pool?
No, 100 W Grove Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 100 W Grove Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W Grove Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 W Grove Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 W Grove Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

