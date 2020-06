Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943



A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use. Enjoy the spacious Deck and new walking paths to nearby park system (2 minutes). Privacy and space is the benefit of this rare find along with rare views to enjoy every day.



Owner pays Lawn/landscape Maintenance, Garbage, Snow plowing, Water softner service

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

A well thought out floor plan with solid construction and open concept main level with man cave/entertainment space on lower level with full exposure to expansive backyard. The custom wetbar in lower level is impressive and welcomes the biggest family gathering needs.



Enjoy the new roads and new foot/bike to lead you to a variety of nearby parks. Enjoy the vast views of the deck with the over Acre all grass back lot which is available to applicable tenant for amazing family time. See the closest park which is about 1000 ft away.



Culdasac Lot



No Pets Allowed



