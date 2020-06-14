Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI with garage

Bayside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
2726 West Villard Avenue
2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
755 sqft
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen! Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee Utilities: Tenants pay

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,180
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bayside, WI

Bayside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

