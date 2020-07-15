154 Hyland St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

This home from the early 30s has some great updates and a beautiful view of the Apple River. It is a 3br / 1.5 ba home has 2000 square feet of space and some great updates as well old school charm. Enjoy the beautiful built in cabinets, read a book on a chilly evening next to the working fireplace or relax on the front porch during a warm evening. It's located very conveniently just a short distance from downtown Amery. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: 650+ credit score, (3x) income to rent ratio, NO EVICTIONS. Pets on owner approval. **UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON***