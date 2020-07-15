/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
58 Furnished Apartments for rent in White Center, WA
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of White Center
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
29 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,522
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Genesee
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
235 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Seaview
5949 California Ave SW
5949 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$895
171 sqft
Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Results within 10 miles of White Center
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
23 Units Available
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,315
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,630
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,910
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,561
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
Pioneer Square
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
23 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,598
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,647
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Capitol Hill
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,552
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1173 sqft
Unbeatable location right on Centennial Park and South Fountain Lawn. Luxurious apartments with washer/dryer in-unit, hardwood floors and granite counters. Beautiful water views and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
30 Units Available
Belltown
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
South Lake Union
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,993
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 05:39 AM
12 Units Available
Central District
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,049
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 05:29 AM
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 12:53 PM
4 Units Available
Eastlake
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 12:45 PM
11 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
6 Units Available
Capitol Hill
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
720 sqft
Located within walking distance to restaurants, shops, museums, schools and more. Modern apartment complex with BBQ grill for tenants to use. Parking available and pets are allowed.
