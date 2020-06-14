Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

73 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Steilacoom, WA

Finding an apartment in Steilacoom that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.
Results within 1 mile of Steilacoom
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Lakes
7 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Results within 5 miles of Steilacoom
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
West End
59 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:08am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
North Lakewood
10 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
6415 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest
6415 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy updated 1 bed/1 bath unit is located in a quiet neighborhood in Lakewood, yet minutes away from I-5. Unit does include a small, fenced back yard with a plastic storage container and there is plenty of on-site parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2270 Simmons Street Unit A
2270 Simmons Street, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
2606 Mitchell Avenue
2606 Mitchell Avenue, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1739 sqft
2606 Mitchell Avenue Available 06/22/20 2606 Mitchell Avenue - This 2 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW
5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
904 sqft
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
1278 Hudson Street
1278 Hudson Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
1278 Hudson Street Available 07/13/20 1278 Hudson Street - This craftsman style home is great, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1650 sq. ft. and an open kitchen with eating space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
972 sqft
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Pending Application - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT.
Results within 10 miles of Steilacoom
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
West End
16 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,274
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Steilacoom, WA

Finding an apartment in Steilacoom that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

