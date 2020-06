Amenities

Bring your business! High traffic area of Sequim. Can be residential, food service such as restaurant or lounge, office space, etc. Great location with many possible uses on a beautifully landscaped parcel w/paved parking.Upstairs has several rooms as well with 1/4 bath & bar area. The ideas are endless. New weatherization done to building for added energy efficiency.Shed behind unit not available for use. Yard care included with lease. Gross lease - tenant pays all utilities.