Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound. In addition to comfortable homes, we are conveniently located near work, school and play. Enjoy the best of the Pacific Northwest as a resident of Viewpoint.



Select from our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, all stylishly designed. You’ll love the open concept living spaces with upgraded lighting and large windows. Release your inner chef in our modern kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, granite-style laminate countertops, and a large breakfast bar. Enjoy a breath of fresh air on your private balcony on those balmy Washington mornings.



Step outside and enjoy our community amenities. Entertain or relax on our beautiful rooftop terrace, and the kids will love our onsite playground. You’ll appreciate our underground parking to stay out of the elements and for added security. Rest