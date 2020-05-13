All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Viewpoint Apartment Homes

21428 International Blvd · (206) 502-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98198

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B405 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit A206 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit C203 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit C206 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B106 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit B407 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viewpoint Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound. In addition to comfortable homes, we are conveniently located near work, school and play. Enjoy the best of the Pacific Northwest as a resident of Viewpoint.

Select from our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, all stylishly designed. You’ll love the open concept living spaces with upgraded lighting and large windows. Release your inner chef in our modern kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, granite-style laminate countertops, and a large breakfast bar. Enjoy a breath of fresh air on your private balcony on those balmy Washington mornings.

Step outside and enjoy our community amenities. Entertain or relax on our beautiful rooftop terrace, and the kids will love our onsite playground. You’ll appreciate our underground parking to stay out of the elements and for added security. Rest

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have any available units?
Viewpoint Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have?
Some of Viewpoint Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viewpoint Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Viewpoint Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Viewpoint Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Viewpoint Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Viewpoint Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Viewpoint Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Viewpoint Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Viewpoint Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Viewpoint Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Viewpoint Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Viewpoint Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.

