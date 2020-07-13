Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Richland, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
11 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
5 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 Acacia Ave.
1211 Acacia Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
1211 Acacia Ave. - Built in 1949, this recently updated rambler has 4 bedrooms and 2.25 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
909 Sanford Ave.
909 Sanford Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
909 Sanford Ave. Available 08/10/20 909 Sanford Ave - This 2017 built home is in a great central Richland neighborhood. 3 bed/2 bath rambler. Open floor plan through living, dining, & kitchen areas.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Hillview Drive
231 Hillview Drive, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2724 sqft
231 Hillview Drive Available 08/10/20 231 Hillview Dr - Built 1977, 2-story split-level home in established South Richland neighborhood. Living room w/ wood fireplace, carpet, & view. Main level has real wood flooring w/ carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1580 Brittlebush Ln
1580 Brittlebush Ln, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1580 Brittlebush Ln Available 08/25/20 Great 3 Bedroom in Great location! - This home is a must see! Great location, close to everything. The home sits on a large corner lot, fenced in yard, 2 car garage with additional parking.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1836 sqft
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2536 Jason Loop
2536 Jason Loop, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1225 sqft
2536 Jason Loop Available 08/07/20 2536 Jason Lp - Rambler in South Richland, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, laundry area w/hookups, living room opens to dining area, direct access to 2 car garage w/opener, central

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Roberdeau St.
1411 Roberdeau Street, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1763 sqft
Well Kept Duplex with Large Yard - Click the first picture to play the video walk through of the property.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Delafield
225 Delafield Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Finished Basement Available! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in central richland, just blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary, multiple city parks, and the Parkway.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2877 Tuscanna Dr.
2877 Tuscanna Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1553 sqft
In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2473 Bramasole Dr.
2473 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car oversized garage, 1900 sqft. townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1119 Long Ave.
1119 Long Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2166 sqft
Highly Renovated Richland Duplex with 4 bedrooms - Click "watch video" in the Tour section below for a video tour of the inside! 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Richland.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
206 Cullum Avenue
206 Cullum Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Well cared for "A' duplex in Central Richland. Some modern updating incuding new cabinets in kitchen and bath. Separated backyard with fencing. Oversized, concrete parking area that could hold up to 6 cars. Central heat/air. Hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 Delaware Ave. SE
1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
848 sqft
1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 07/24/20 Condo Style Living On Ground Floor with Attached Garage! - Our 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1233 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Joshua Road
248 Joshua Road, Benton County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2169 sqft
248 Joshua Road Available 08/05/20 248 Joshua Rd - Built 2000, 2-Story home with hardwood flooring on main level and carpet upstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom/office on main floor; 3 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richland, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

