1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/03/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Nearly 2000 SqFt, Gas Fireplace, RV Parking - Hard to find this kind of home for the money! Come view this nearly 2000 sq ft contemporary, newly carpeted 2 story home equipped with gas heating, gas fireplace and kitchen appliances/ Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher and utility room with washer/dryer connections. Also featured is the living room with bay windows and an extra family room for the kids! Baths: 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & 1/2 bath. Double car garage, RV parking and a fenced backyard too! You've got it here with this great find! Interested in taking a look inside? 12 month lease required. No pets and No groups.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4085072)