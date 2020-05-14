All apartments in Oak Harbor
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

1477 NW Outrigger Loop

1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop · (360) 675-2271
Location

1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1477 NW Outrigger Loop · Avail. Jul 3

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/03/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Nearly 2000 SqFt, Gas Fireplace, RV Parking - Hard to find this kind of home for the money! Come view this nearly 2000 sq ft contemporary, newly carpeted 2 story home equipped with gas heating, gas fireplace and kitchen appliances/ Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher and utility room with washer/dryer connections. Also featured is the living room with bay windows and an extra family room for the kids! Baths: 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & 1/2 bath. Double car garage, RV parking and a fenced backyard too! You've got it here with this great find! Interested in taking a look inside? 12 month lease required. No pets and No groups.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4085072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have any available units?
1477 NW Outrigger Loop has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have?
Some of 1477 NW Outrigger Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 NW Outrigger Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1477 NW Outrigger Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 NW Outrigger Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop does offer parking.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have a pool?
No, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have accessible units?
No, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 NW Outrigger Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1477 NW Outrigger Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
