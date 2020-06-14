/
furnished apartments
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Holly
24 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Westmont
2 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
852 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1410 West Casino Road Unit A5
1410 West Casino Road, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
581 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the Westmont neighborhood in Everett.
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.
