apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
14 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 09/01/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
1 Unit Available
1505 W Virginia St
1505 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1505 W Virginia St Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 1505 W Virginia St. 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood living areas. Fenced backyard. Neighborhood of newer homes.
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake
1 Unit Available
12041 Road 3.9 NE
12041 Rd 3.9 NE, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious County Home - Completely updated country home. 3 beds, 1.75 baths and tons of options in the basement. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 Unit Available
395 Viewmont Dr SE
395 Viewmont Drive Southeast, Grant County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3100 sqft
Viewmont property - Property Id: 276346 amazing house with lake view located in pelican point. This beautiful 5 bedroom house is a great place for a large family that likes community feeling.
1 Unit Available
12048 Road 3.9 NE
12048 Road 3.9 NE, Cascade Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
837 sqft
Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 Unit Available
8948 Goodrich Rd SE
8948 Goodrich Road Southeast, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2874 sqft
Waterfront Home - This home is freshly painted with new carpet throughout. 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 96' Waterfront. Property has Grape arbor, dock w/lift and 2 slips. 2 fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
