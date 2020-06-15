3524 E 2nd Ct

Amenities

MEAD NORTHSIDE 4 BED 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME FOR RENT - Built in 98, this Double Wide Manufactured Home features great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with over 1400+ Sq. Feet. Home has a large master bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Updated Carpet and Paint throughout. Fenced Yard with sprinkler system. Located in a Cul-de-sac and Mead school district. Rent is $1,495. 1st months rent plus 1,000 deposit required. Full Background Check -Credit Check- Rent History- Job/Income Verification Required. Now Available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157201)