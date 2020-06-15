All apartments in Mead
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3524 E 2nd Ct

3524 East 2nd Court · (509) 701-1199
Location

3524 East 2nd Court, Mead, WA 99021
Mead

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3524 E 2nd Ct · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MEAD NORTHSIDE 4 BED 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME FOR RENT - Built in 98, this Double Wide Manufactured Home features great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with over 1400+ Sq. Feet. Home has a large master bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Updated Carpet and Paint throughout. Fenced Yard with sprinkler system. Located in a Cul-de-sac and Mead school district. Rent is $1,495. 1st months rent plus 1,000 deposit required. Full Background Check -Credit Check- Rent History- Job/Income Verification Required. Now Available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have any available units?
3524 E 2nd Ct has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3524 E 2nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3524 E 2nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 E 2nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mead.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct offer parking?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have a pool?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 E 2nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 E 2nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
