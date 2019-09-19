Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1233 167th Pl SW Available 11/01/19 4BR/2.5BA Single Family House - Lynnwood - Built in 1999, this tasteful 2100 sqft house is centrally located in Lynnwood. Good natural light inside and around the property. Formal living and dining rooms flow into the kitchen/nook and around into the family room. Laundry is located upstairs along with all 4 bedrooms. Master with walk-in-closet. Minutes to Alderwood Mall, I-5/405 access, Mill Creek Town Center. Close to everything! Shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and recreation, Martha Lake, etc. Available October 31,2019. Home is currently occupied.



First+last+security deposit. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 1-year minimum lease.



To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/87c11c8c-10f1-4735-b017-1cc9e22f4106



(RLNE3345323)