Home
/
Larch Way, WA
/
1233 167th Pl SW
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1233 167th Pl SW

1233 167th Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

1233 167th Pl SW, Larch Way, WA 98037

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1233 167th Pl SW Available 11/01/19 4BR/2.5BA Single Family House - Lynnwood - Built in 1999, this tasteful 2100 sqft house is centrally located in Lynnwood. Good natural light inside and around the property. Formal living and dining rooms flow into the kitchen/nook and around into the family room. Laundry is located upstairs along with all 4 bedrooms. Master with walk-in-closet. Minutes to Alderwood Mall, I-5/405 access, Mill Creek Town Center. Close to everything! Shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and recreation, Martha Lake, etc. Available October 31,2019. Home is currently occupied.

First+last+security deposit. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 1-year minimum lease.

To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/87c11c8c-10f1-4735-b017-1cc9e22f4106

(RLNE3345323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 167th Pl SW have any available units?
1233 167th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
Is 1233 167th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
1233 167th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 167th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 167th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 167th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 167th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
