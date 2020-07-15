Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA

Finding an apartment in Ferndale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
3335 Northwest Ave. #4
3335 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
Cute studio apartment close to busline, services and shopping. Garden walk up apartment complex. Month to month lease offered. Pets less than 25 lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee per animal. Water, sewer and garbage included.
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
7 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41 PM
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3005 Plymouth Drive
3005 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2398 sqft
Spacious home on large lot on quiet dead end street. This charming home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths and an amazing sun room for enjoying all this property has to offer. Large basement makes for lots of added space for your family or hobbies.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7411 Sunset Dr
7411 Sunset Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1744 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Birch Bay House - 7411 Sunset Dr. Blaine - Available Now – 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,744 square foot home with beautiful bay views and conveniently located near Birch Bay State Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
7459 Clamdigger Drive
7459 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1014 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Birch Bay, close to public beach access.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road
4751 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Birch Bay, WA
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/k3tmT8Lperk 1 bedroom, 1 bath cozy unit with loft. Perfect for the minimalist or retired couple. Large covered front porch for soaking up the sun or relaxing. Small garden shed for outside storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/Ffp5CINIXzM 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2,600+ sq ft house

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7
7572 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
Beach access just a few feet from your front door with partial views of the water from the front deck and beautiful, calming Terrell Creek at your back deck with abundant wildlife.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
1252 GRANT ST.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
3610 Taylor Avenue
3610 Taylor Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2026 sqft
Southside dream rental! Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath home with both a large living room and additional family room downstairs complete with gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ferndale, WA

Finding an apartment in Ferndale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

