Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:06 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ferndale offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place - Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex style home conveniently located right on the outskirts of downtown Ferndale near shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
512 Darby Dr #105
512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
512 Darby Dr. #105 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Darby Estates conveniently located near shopping, schools, and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
3352 Northwest Ave #102
3352 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
3352 Northwest Ave #102 Available 08/17/20 3352 Northwest Ave. #102 - Lower level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo near shopping and Bellingham Technical College.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
6 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41 PM
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Alabama Hill
2012 Erie St.
2012 Erie Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
2012 Erie St. - Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom (approx. 1740 sq ft.) single family home off Alabama Hill. Lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyland
511 York Street
511 York St, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
511 York Street Available 09/01/20 Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath unit!!! - Brand New Construction! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft. 1 Bonus room and 1 office! Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Meridian
520 Harman Way
520 Harman Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2154 sqft
520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
York
308 Gladstone
308 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1890 sqft
308 Gladstone Available 09/14/20 Single Family Home coming available in September! - This single family home contains 5 bedrooms 2 baths at 1,890 square feet in a fantastic location and close to downtown.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
York
412 Lakeway Drive
412 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1278 sqft
412 Lakeway Drive Available 09/11/20 Single Family home located in the York Neighborhood - Single family home close to Downtown Bellingham and WWU. Located in the quiet York neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2482 Autumnwood Ct.
2482 Autumnwood Court, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2482 Autumnwood Ct. Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Home in Serene Setting off Lakeway - Private tree-lined driveway and serene setting home off Lakeway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Liberty St.
501 Liberty St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
501 Liberty St. #1 Available 07/29/20 1 Bed, 3/4 Bath Unit Near Downtown Lynden - 501 Liberty St. #1 - Available Now – 1 Bedroom, 3/4 Bath unit close to Downtown Lynden and Lynden City Park.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1494 Hillspring Rd
1494 Hillspring Road, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
1712 sqft
1494 Hillspring Rd Available 08/04/20 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the Silver Beach Area! Available August 4th! - 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1712 sqft in the beautiful Silver Beach Neighborhood! Home features 2 car garage, spacious yard and deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
2416 Broadway
2416 Broadway, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Dutch Colonial Home in the Fountain District Near Broadway Park - 2416 Broadway - Available Now - Just Back on the Market! - 3 Bedroom (plus office space), 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
7411 Sunset Dr
7411 Sunset Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1744 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Birch Bay House - 7411 Sunset Dr. Blaine - Available Now – 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,744 square foot home with beautiful bay views and conveniently located near Birch Bay State Park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 N. State #207
1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Now - Rent Just Reduced! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
York
1151 Grant
1151 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,200
2211 sqft
1151 Grant Available 09/01/20 Charming home in the York Neighborhood - 2 rooms available - Located in the York neighborhood near Franklin Park & McKay's Taphouse. From WWU, cut through Sehome Arboretum & it’s only a couple blocks to your new home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ferndale, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ferndale offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ferndale. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ferndale can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

