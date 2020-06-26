6479 Trigg Woods Lane

Amenities
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/ZvMmWX_fbLg
Spacious home with fenced yard on a quiet loop. This home features an open floor plan with laminate floors in the kitchen and dining room, 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with attached 3/4 bath, as well as a larger bonus room off of the kitchen that would serve as an additional living space, craft room, family room, or office.
Washer/dryer in unit and attached 2 car garage with built-in storage.
Dog okay with approval, deposit, and fee.
All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.
For More information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225