Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:57 AM

6479 Trigg Woods Lane

6479 Trigg Woods Lane · (360) 746-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6479 Trigg Woods Lane, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/ZvMmWX_fbLg

Spacious home with fenced yard on a quiet loop. This home features an open floor plan with laminate floors in the kitchen and dining room, 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with attached 3/4 bath, as well as a larger bonus room off of the kitchen that would serve as an additional living space, craft room, family room, or office.

Washer/dryer in unit and attached 2 car garage with built-in storage.

Dog okay with approval, deposit, and fee.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For More information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com

OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have any available units?
6479 Trigg Woods Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have?
Some of 6479 Trigg Woods Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6479 Trigg Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6479 Trigg Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6479 Trigg Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6479 Trigg Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6479 Trigg Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
