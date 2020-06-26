6479 Trigg Woods Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/ZvMmWX_fbLg



Spacious home with fenced yard on a quiet loop. This home features an open floor plan with laminate floors in the kitchen and dining room, 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with attached 3/4 bath, as well as a larger bonus room off of the kitchen that would serve as an additional living space, craft room, family room, or office.



Washer/dryer in unit and attached 2 car garage with built-in storage.



Dog okay with approval, deposit, and fee.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225