Ferndale, WA
6274 Kona Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:32 AM

6274 Kona Court

6274 Kona Court · (360) 746-9613
Location

6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet. Cozy gas fireplace in living room with hardwood floors and large windows to allow lots of light, and a half-bath on the main floor is great for guests.
Upstairs, there's a large landing area perfect for an office or study space, in addition to two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs plus large bonus room. W/D included, as well as a double car garage.

Quiet, small neighborhood close to parks and schools.

This property does not allow pets or smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6274 Kona Court have any available units?
6274 Kona Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6274 Kona Court have?
Some of 6274 Kona Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6274 Kona Court currently offering any rent specials?
6274 Kona Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6274 Kona Court pet-friendly?
No, 6274 Kona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 6274 Kona Court offer parking?
Yes, 6274 Kona Court does offer parking.
Does 6274 Kona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6274 Kona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6274 Kona Court have a pool?
No, 6274 Kona Court does not have a pool.
Does 6274 Kona Court have accessible units?
No, 6274 Kona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6274 Kona Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6274 Kona Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6274 Kona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6274 Kona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
