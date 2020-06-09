6274 Kona Court

Amenities

Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet. Cozy gas fireplace in living room with hardwood floors and large windows to allow lots of light, and a half-bath on the main floor is great for guests.

Upstairs, there's a large landing area perfect for an office or study space, in addition to two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs plus large bonus room. W/D included, as well as a double car garage.



Quiet, small neighborhood close to parks and schools.



This property does not allow pets or smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



