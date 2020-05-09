6214 Portal Way # G2

Amenities

This secure, heated, well insulated storage unit has 1500 sq. ft., 30 X 50 and office space with a 1/4 Ba. Interior features bright, fluorescent lighting, ceiling fan, natural gas, forced air heat, prewired phone/cable/internet capability (Comcast) 110v/22v/110 amp elec. 2, 14' overhead doors on each end, make for easy drive through access.

Great for non retail business, internet, mail order business, etc.

Perfect storage for classic cars or RV's!



Secure gated entry. Water paid by association.



Shown by appointment only. Please call our office to schedule. 360-384-4663 Ext: 1002



