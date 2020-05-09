All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated May 9 2020

6214 Portal Way # G2

6214 Portal Way · (360) 384-4663
Location

6214 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
internet access
This secure, heated, well insulated storage unit has 1500 sq. ft., 30 X 50 and office space with a 1/4 Ba. Interior features bright, fluorescent lighting, ceiling fan, natural gas, forced air heat, prewired phone/cable/internet capability (Comcast) 110v/22v/110 amp elec. 2, 14' overhead doors on each end, make for easy drive through access.
Great for non retail business, internet, mail order business, etc.
Perfect storage for classic cars or RV's!

Secure gated entry. Water paid by association.

Shown by appointment only. Please call our office to schedule. 360-384-4663 Ext: 1002

It is the policy of Optimus Property Management to not rent properties sight unseen. Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *

OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
5711 Vista Dr., #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

