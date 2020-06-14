/
1 bedroom apartments
93 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
14011 SE 177th St #P102
14011 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
646 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
Results within 1 mile of Fairwood
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Results within 5 miles of Fairwood
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset
15 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
721 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
620 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
14 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cascade
6 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
659 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
644 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Earlington Hill
23 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
705 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
South Lake Washington
40 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
836 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
