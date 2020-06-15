All apartments in Birch Bay
Find more places like 7444 Clamdigger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birch Bay, WA
/
7444 Clamdigger Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7444 Clamdigger Drive

7444 Clamdigger Drive · (360) 738-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7444 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7444 Clamdigger Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr. - Available Mid-June - 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1,014 square foot home with fully fenced yard in the Bay Crest Home Owners Association - Blaine. Includes a bright, sunny kitchen with gas cooking, an attached two-car garage, cozy front porch, and an expansive, fully fenced back yard. Appliances include dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant is responsible for yard care and all utilities including W/S/G and natural gas. Small pets are negotiable with property manager approval and an additional deposit. No Smoking. No Students. 1 Year Lease. Rent $1,600. Deposit $1,700.

(RLNE4073293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have any available units?
7444 Clamdigger Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have?
Some of 7444 Clamdigger Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7444 Clamdigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7444 Clamdigger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7444 Clamdigger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7444 Clamdigger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7444 Clamdigger Drive does offer parking.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7444 Clamdigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have a pool?
No, 7444 Clamdigger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 7444 Clamdigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7444 Clamdigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7444 Clamdigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7444 Clamdigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7444 Clamdigger Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WAAnacortes, WAOak Harbor, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity