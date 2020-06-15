Amenities

7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr. - Available Mid-June - 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1,014 square foot home with fully fenced yard in the Bay Crest Home Owners Association - Blaine. Includes a bright, sunny kitchen with gas cooking, an attached two-car garage, cozy front porch, and an expansive, fully fenced back yard. Appliances include dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant is responsible for yard care and all utilities including W/S/G and natural gas. Small pets are negotiable with property manager approval and an additional deposit. No Smoking. No Students. 1 Year Lease. Rent $1,600. Deposit $1,700.



(RLNE4073293)