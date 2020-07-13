/
pet friendly apartments
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
1 Unit Available
Rosedale-Hunt
7416 Beaver Creek Lane
7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Ct. NW
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Point Fosdick Duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Townhome style Duplex. Bright Kitchen included are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room located off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included.
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
60 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
11477 Kinglet Lane
11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2065 sqft
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's. Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW
4002 102nd Street Court, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1674 sqft
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous and Updated 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard in Gig Harbor! - Rare find! Don't miss your chance to live in this updated 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
11826 15th Ave NW
11826 15th Avenue Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1528 sqft
3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1528 sf rambler has an attached 2 car garage and a large serene backyard with partially covered deck.
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
13 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
7 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
6 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.