chittenden county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Chittenden County, VT📍
Last updated July 22 at 02:22 AM
Winooski
Keen's Crossing
65 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-89, local universities and UVM Medical Center. Grassy courtyard, movie room and covered parking available. Walk-in closets, kitchen pantry and washer/dryer hookups available in some units.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Essex Junction
7 Rivendell Drive
7 Rivendell Drive, Essex Junction, VT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
7 Rivendell Drive Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Plus Office/5th Bedroom Colonial on a large, private lot in Essex Junction. - Enjoy this spacious single family home in a quiet Essex Junction neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
Essex Town
27 Susie Wilson Road
27 Susie Wilson Road, Chittenden County, VT
1 Bedroom
$2,195
300 sqft
We have set up this price specifically for traveling nurses this rate will not be honored for anyone other then medical professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
South Burlington North
12 Patrick Street
12 Patrick Street, South Burlington, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1209 sqft
Offering a 3 BR/ 1.5 bath in a convenient South Burlington location. Opens to deck platform and expansive yard. When you walk into the kitchen...Wow. Professional HVAC engineer designed improvements and efficiency measures.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
Shelburne
638 Bay Road
638 Bay Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
**2 bedroom home right on Shelburne Bay w/77 feet of lake frontage **Fully furnished **Mooring rights for 1 boat **Views of the lake from every room in the house **Enjoy beautiful sunsets over the Adirondacks **Fully stocked, thoughtfully equipped
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
Winooski
7 Champlain Place - 2
7 Champlain Place, Winooski, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Available September 1, 2020. This two bedroom first floor unit has a large open floor plan and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit as well as heat included in the rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
South Burlington South
Clock Tower Square -
14 Bacon Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Burlington's Urban Residential Haven Currently occupied by executives, medical residents, medical fellows, and medical students, business owners, teachers and retirees. Very quiet. Only 14 total units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Colchester Village
521 Bay Road
521 Bay Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Nice 2BR apartment with back deck and large level yard in desirable Colchester location walking distance to Colchester's bike path and Lake Champlain. Lockable storage unit located in basement for additional storage needs.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
64 Old Academy St- Senior Housing
64 Old Academy Street, Fairfax, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Age 55+ One Bedroom, all utilities included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
116 Sunset Knoll
116 Sunset Knoll Road, Addison County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1056 sqft
116 Sunset Knoll Available 10/01/20 Beautiful Renovated House on Private Country Lane (Vergennes) - Available: October 1, 2020 Surrounded by landscaped grounds, the 116 Sunset Knoll house sits on a private and quiet road in Panton, just outside of
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
9 Murray Hill South
9 Murray Hill Road, Washington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1372 sqft
Welcome to Pine Haven! Rented through 4/30/2021 Available 5/03/2021 Desirable well furnished 3 Bedroom Murray Hill End. Enjoy all that Vermont has to offer. Ski or Summer Vermont! Winter/Summer Rental at Murray Hill Townhouse...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chittenden County area include University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Winooski, Lebanon, Burlington, South Burlington, and Essex Junction have apartments for rent.