Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 508 S WATER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodstock, VA
/
508 S WATER STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
508 S WATER STREET
508 South Water Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
508 South Water Street, Woodstock, VA 22664
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable 1 bed, 1.5 bath back house apartment in town Woodstock! No pets/smoking. Washer and dryer in unit, private deck area. Quiet area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 S WATER STREET have any available units?
508 S WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, VA
.
What amenities does 508 S WATER STREET have?
Some of 508 S WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 S WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
508 S WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 508 S WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodstock
.
Does 508 S WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 508 S WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 508 S WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 S WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S WATER STREET have a pool?
No, 508 S WATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 508 S WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 508 S WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 S WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 S WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winchester, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Charles Town, WV
Culpeper, VA
Hollymead, VA
Front Royal, VA
Martinsburg, WV
Strasburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
James Madison University
Shenandoah University