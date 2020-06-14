12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Winchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
326 Beechcroft Rd. (Apt)
326 Beechcroft Road, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached apartment New flooring Large shared yard Off street parking-Shared driveway 1 Bedroom 1 Bath
Results within 1 mile of Winchester

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
179 Fenway Cir
179 Fenway Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
179 Fenway Cir Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - (RLNE5778587)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
100 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
100 Sawtooth Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3273 sqft
Milan model home w/ decorator~s touches throughout for Sale! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, stainless, breakfast bar, & entertainment bar! Sun room & Family look out to your patio & fenced in rear yard! Rec Room, Media, Bonus Room & full bath in Lower
Results within 10 miles of Winchester

1 of 94

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
***Coming Soon***Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2953 PYLETOWN ROAD
2953 Pyletown Road, Clarke County, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1673 sqft
Adorable one bedroom apartment above garage and former stable on country property. The apartment is approximately 650 square feet and is fully and tastefully furnished. Tenant would have access to outdoor covered patio area and a storage area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
55 DIVOT COURT
55 Divot Court, Warren County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2712 sqft
Beautiful Two Story home with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Total Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Full Basement, Fenced Yard. Located in Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision, Convieniently located near I66 and 522.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winchester, VA

Finding an apartment in Winchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

