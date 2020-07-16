/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2928 sqft
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
23390 EPPERSON SQUARE
23390 Epperson Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4020 sqft
****AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 AND ONWARDS**** - RENTING A SINGLE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE CLOSET AND SHARED FULL BATHROOM LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE FOR $1,000/MO.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
41861 Rawnsley Dr
41861 Rawnsley Dr, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 08/01/20 In-law Suite for Rent Available August 1st - Property Id: 319492 Spacious One bedroom Walk up basement In a very good condition, located in a quiet Brambleton Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
37 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
868 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
54 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
36 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
842 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
709 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
61 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
862 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
878 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
888 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
61 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
34 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
802 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
41 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
680 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
61 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Similar Pages
Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge 3 BedroomsStone Ridge Accessible Apartments
Stone Ridge Apartments with BalconiesStone Ridge Apartments with GaragesStone Ridge Apartments with GymsStone Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStone Ridge Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA