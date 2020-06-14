Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stafford Courthouse renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
30 PALACE LANE
30 Palace Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3078 sqft
Stunning home on a private cul-de-sac. 3 gorgeous levels with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Open and inviting floor plan. The finished basement includes a kitchenette and has potential to be an In-Law Suite. 5th bedroom in basement, not to code.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
101 SPRING PARK LANE
101 Spring Park Lane, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1912 sqft
Stunning end unit townhouse that shows like a model for rent in Rappahannock Landing close to I-95. Features Large master bedroom with beautiful trim, tray ceiling, walk in closet and upgraded light fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stafford Courthouse renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

